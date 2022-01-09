$853.13 Million in Sales Expected for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will report $853.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $862.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $846.15 million. Middleby reported sales of $729.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MIDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $129.40 and a fifty-two week high of $200.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.73.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,088,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,575,000 after purchasing an additional 74,228 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 11.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,397,000 after acquiring an additional 249,752 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the third quarter valued at about $2,864,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 30.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,418,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,868,000 after acquiring an additional 329,235 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

