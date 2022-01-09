863 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $801,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 136,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,095.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 271,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $84.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.43. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.65 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

