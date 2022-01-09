A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMKBY shares. UBS Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.61 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 38.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

