Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,895,000. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 279,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 25.0% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 261.1% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,014,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,942. Achilles Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $18.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 19.41, a current ratio of 19.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. Equities research analysts expect that Achilles Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

