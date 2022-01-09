Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,817 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $14,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $104.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

