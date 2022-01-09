Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Short Interest Down 20.3% in December

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the November 30th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ADAG opened at $8.79 on Friday. Adagene has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $31.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adagene by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 959,259 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Adagene by 280.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,488 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Adagene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Adagene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $851,000. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adagene from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adagene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.39.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

