Adshares (ADS) Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. Adshares has a market capitalization of $54.74 million and $1.12 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Adshares has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00005971 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.90 or 0.00173601 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00009953 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 21,832,512 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.