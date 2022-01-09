Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,523,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 81,155 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $156,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,850,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,583,812.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.76.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $132.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

