Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,865 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,529,000 after purchasing an additional 711,248 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $145,481,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after acquiring an additional 221,860 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $56,922,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,630.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,172,000 after acquiring an additional 103,638 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEDG stock opened at $248.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.09.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,305 shares of company stock worth $18,474,212. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEDG. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.29.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

