Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,023 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 17,220 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period.

Shares of IGLB opened at $67.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.33. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $64.82 and a twelve month high of $72.19.

