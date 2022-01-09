Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 46,739 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,739 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $7,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $38.99 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average of $36.74.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.