Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 172,195 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,195 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter worth $301,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,017,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,004,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of BATS REM opened at $34.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46.

