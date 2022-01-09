Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 4,378 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3,683.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Shares of IVOO stock opened at $188.26 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.47 and a fifty-two week high of $197.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.34.

