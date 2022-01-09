Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,329,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,510,000 after purchasing an additional 43,699 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 87,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $84.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.29 and a 200 day moving average of $85.62. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

