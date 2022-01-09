Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 122.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth $273,000.

Shares of FV opened at $49.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average of $47.98. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $51.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%.

