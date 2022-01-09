Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,699,118,000 after buying an additional 84,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after buying an additional 619,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $633,459,000 after buying an additional 121,488 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,574,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $490,553,000 after buying an additional 136,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,172,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,331,000 after buying an additional 71,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL opened at $158.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.16. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.87 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.