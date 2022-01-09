Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 578 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $130.75 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $104.98 and a twelve month high of $132.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.71.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.