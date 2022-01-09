Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 56.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,760 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.0% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 64,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 26,640 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $2,815,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 101.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 106,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 53,310 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5,994.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.8% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KHC stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average is $36.97. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 85.56%.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

