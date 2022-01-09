Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 393.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 59,799 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 476,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,931,000 after acquiring an additional 151,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $71.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.92%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

