Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,568,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,195,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $68.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 51,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $3,392,843.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 694,050 shares of company stock valued at $49,278,233 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

