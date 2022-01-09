Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 429 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,994,366,000 after acquiring an additional 137,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,433,000 after purchasing an additional 26,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,620,000 after purchasing an additional 37,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,162,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,114,000 after purchasing an additional 177,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $355.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.22. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $217.87 and a fifty-two week high of $377.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $345.24 and a 200-day moving average of $324.47.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 95.58%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.54.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.