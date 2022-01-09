AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Short Interest Down 27.0% in December

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 810,100 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the November 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 22.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in AeroVironment by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 3.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 355,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AVAV stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. AeroVironment has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $143.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3,124.94 and a beta of 0.31.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.14.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.