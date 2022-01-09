Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,473 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 67.6% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,202 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,391 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,097,000 after acquiring an additional 43,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 167,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $50.13 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 53.03%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.31.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

