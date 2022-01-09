Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,424 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.25% of Agree Realty worth $11,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADC. Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.01.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 154.55%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

