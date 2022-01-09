Air Partner (LON:AIR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Air Partner (LON:AIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.62) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.62) target price on shares of Air Partner in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of AIR stock opened at GBX 88 ($1.19) on Friday. Air Partner has a 12 month low of GBX 62.62 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 104 ($1.40). The firm has a market cap of £55.94 million and a PE ratio of 22.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.32.

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, security solutions, and managed services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security segments. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment, the energy sector, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

