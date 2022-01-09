Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $1,499,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $166.05 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.82. The company has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.75.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $4,188,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,175,824 shares of company stock worth $215,894,601 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.82.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

