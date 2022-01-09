AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Short Interest Update

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,400 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the November 30th total of 579,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 97.4 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABSSF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

ABSSF opened at $34.43 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

