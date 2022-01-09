Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.00 Million

Brokerages expect that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) will report $54.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full year sales of $180.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $180.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $220.04 million, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $221.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Airspan Networks.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $38.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MIMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airspan Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Airspan Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,309,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,670,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,089,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Airspan Networks stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,761. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35. Airspan Networks has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $14.41.

