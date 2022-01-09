Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Short Interest Update

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,900 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 824,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKRTF opened at $2.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. Aker Solutions ASA has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.82.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AKRTF shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Danske upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aker Solutions ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Aker Solutions ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

