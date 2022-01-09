Alchemix (ALCX) Market Cap Tops $274.44 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $274.44 million and approximately $14.52 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for approximately $286.55 or 0.00681842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00066364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,138,303 coins and its circulating supply is 957,728 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

