Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) fell 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.97 and last traded at $18.04. 3,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 659,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on Alector in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Get Alector alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $182.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.41 million. On average, analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,679,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter worth about $20,862,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alector by 17.7% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,994,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,985,000 after purchasing an additional 752,336 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Alector during the third quarter worth about $7,770,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alector by 296.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 425,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 318,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Alector during the third quarter worth about $7,132,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.