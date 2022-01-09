Algorand 24 Hour Volume Reaches $247.20 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00003376 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $9.23 billion and $247.20 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00215883 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00032905 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.00 or 0.00476654 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00079766 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00010964 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,894,015,103 coins and its circulating supply is 6,450,245,812 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

