Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $19,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Align Technology by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 60.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 7.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 168.9% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after buying an additional 25,813 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $546.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $648.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $656.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.45 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

