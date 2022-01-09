Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Update

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the November 30th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ALIM opened at $4.84 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. bought 28,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $124,622.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James R. Largent bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 49,889 shares of company stock valued at $222,450. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 51.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 14.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 17.1% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 30,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

