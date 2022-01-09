AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AlloVir, Inc. is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company which focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases. AlloVir, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALVR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AlloVir from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

ALVR opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. AlloVir has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $48.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts expect that AlloVir will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AlloVir news, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $192,826.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $36,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,400. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 41.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 350.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 108,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

