Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Lowered to $119.00 at Barclays

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allstate from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut Allstate from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.79.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $125.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. Allstate has a one year low of $102.55 and a one year high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allstate will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 3.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 2.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Allstate by 2.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Allstate by 0.5% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

