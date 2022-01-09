Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.5% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,521,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $2,740.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,908.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,786.61. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,711.71 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

