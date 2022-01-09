ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Update

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CPBLF stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. ALS has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38.

ALS Company Profile

ALS Ltd. engages in the provision of technical services in the areas of testing, measurement and inspection, and supporting. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Industrial, and Commodities. The Life Sciences segment provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industry, and governments around the world in making decisions about environmental, food and pharmaceutical, electronics, and animal health testing matters.

