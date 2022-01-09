Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $56.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.89.

Shares of MO opened at $49.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 28.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,683 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 132.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,739 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Altria Group by 480.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

