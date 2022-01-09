Amalgamated Bank Cuts Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,099 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $51.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average is $45.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $127,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

