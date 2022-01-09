Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 29.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSGE. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 9.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSGE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of MSGE opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.94. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $294.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.17 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

