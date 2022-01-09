Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 43.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 23,154 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

MBUU stock opened at $67.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.57 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.