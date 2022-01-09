Amalgamated Bank Sells 357 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period.

BALY opened at $36.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 2.31. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average is $46.19.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

In other Bally’s news, Director Terrence Downey acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robeson Reeves acquired 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bally's Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

