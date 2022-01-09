Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Position Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,210,000 after buying an additional 987,162 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 853,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,534,000 after buying an additional 360,920 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 854.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after buying an additional 186,825 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 217,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after buying an additional 133,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,360,000. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ameresco news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $1,305,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $2,727,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,238 shares of company stock worth $13,409,602. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMRC. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $101.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.47 and a 200-day moving average of $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

