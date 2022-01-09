American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,911 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $19.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.