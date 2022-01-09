American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 694,500 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the November 30th total of 871,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 246,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 12,057 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.48 per share, with a total value of $439,839.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 769 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $27,291.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 124,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,530,581 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.69%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.
About American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
