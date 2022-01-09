American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,569,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194,462 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $76,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. FMR LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACC. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ACC opened at $55.43 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 1,446.15%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

