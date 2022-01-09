American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,473 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.78.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $174.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

