American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Bought by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in American States Water were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American States Water in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 56.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 16.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWR. Barclays lowered shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of AWR opened at $98.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.97. American States Water has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $103.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $767,179. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

