American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 1.1% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in American Tower by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT opened at $266.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.37 and a 200-day moving average of $278.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.47.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.